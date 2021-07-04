Biker hospitalised after crash in Teesside
A man is in hospital with serious head injuries following a motorcycle crash in Teesside.
The biker, 53, is believed to have collided with a wall on Northgate, on the Headland, in Hartlepool. This happened at around 7pm yesterday.
He was riding a KSR Moto bike.
An air ambulance attended the scene and took the man to James Cook University Hospital.
Cleveland Police have appealed for any witnesses to the crash - or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision - to come forward.
Officers can be contacted by calling 101