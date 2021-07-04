Jordan Henderson says England are ready to take the next step by beating Denmark in the game of their lives.

After topping Group D and overcoming old foes Germany, the Three Lions' remarkable Euro 2020 run continued in Rome as Gareth Southgate's side ran out 4-0 quarter-final winners against Ukraine.

Harry Kane's brace was complemented by efforts from Harry Maguire and Henderson on an unforgettable night in the Eternal City, setting up Wednesday's Wembley semi-final against Denmark.

Henderson said: "We have always felt we are continuing to grow and improve as a team," hesaid. "We feel we are ready to take the next step.

"It'll be a really tough test against Denmark and they are a very good side. We have played against them not so long ago, they are a tough side and we have to be at our very best if we want to progress to the final."

Substitute Henderson's night was made all the more special by scoring his first England goal on the night of his 62nd cap, ending the longest wait for an outfield player to net for the Three Lions.

He said: "It's about time, I'm just delighted for the lads.

"Of course I'm buzzing for the goal but I'm so happy for the lads, I see the work that they put in every day. So overall a very good night."

Southgate's men lost to Croatia in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and fell to Holland at that stage of the following year's Nations League, but the vice-captain is confident they can go further this time.