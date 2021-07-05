Special concert at the Tyne Theatre for NHS staff as part of 'thanksgiving' day

The Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle upon Tyne will be hosting a live streamed show this evening, as the finale to a series of national events supporting the forthcoming NHS Social Care and Frontline Workers Day.

It will feature several well-known stars across the live programme and through pre-recorded messages.

X Factor winner, musical theatre star and number one artist, Joe McElderry, will perform a number of songs from his repertoire to say thank you to the NHS workers and all those who helped in the fight against Covid-19.

Joe will be joined by several other local and national stars including:

Comedian Steffen Peddie

Comedian Cal Halbert

Actor and host Tom Whalley

As well as an online audience, there will also be an in person audience of NHS Foundation Trust, North East Ambulance Service, Great North Air Ambulance Service and the Northumbria Blood Bikes key workers and families, who will be invited as a small token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

The live-streamed event is free to watch, but they are also asking for donations in order to raise much needed funds for the two chosen charities; NHS Charities Together and the National Care Association.