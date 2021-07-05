The North East marks NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day

From holding a two minute silence to lighting landmark buildings up blue, the North East is showing its gratitude as part of the NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers' Day.

Held on the 73rd birthday of the service (5 July), this is a day of national thanks to NHS staff and volunteers and in remembrance of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19.

It is hoped it will become an annual event.

Staff and residents at St Cecilia's Nursing home and Eastfield House Day Care Centre in Scarborough held a two minute silence at 11 o'clock.

Play video

All social care staff have been fantastic throughout this pandemic. Our staff have gone the extra mile and put themselves in harm's way and we owe them a debt of gratitude. I think the Government could show its appreciation by bringing forward the long overdue reform of Social Care which the new Secretary of State, Sajid Javid, has said is one of his priorities. Mike Padgham, Managing Director, St Cecilia's Care Group

A rainbow cake was made to mark the occasion. Credit: St Cecilia's Care Group

Meanwhile, medical Trusts and Councils in our region have taken to social media to thank NHS staff and the people who have supported them.

A special concert will be held at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House in Newcastle as the finale to a series of national events supporting the day.

It will feature several well-known stars across the live programme, including X Factor winner Joe McElderry, and pre-recorded messages.

Buildings have also been lit up blue over the weekend to mark the anniversary.