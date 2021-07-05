Play video

There is something of a party atmosphere as the team behind Newcastle's COVID vaccine bus prepares for the day. Balloons are tied, chairs set out and tents set up. It has become a regular scene across the city, and will be repeated many times in the weeks to come.

The aim of the bus is to bring the COVID vaccine to the heart of the city's communities; enabling residents to be jabbed almost on their doorsteps. It is seen as particularly important in encouraging take-up in areas where people have been more hesitant, and now, as the push to complete second vaccines gathers pace. As cases of the Delta variant continue to spiral in the city and across the North East, the programme is something of a race against time.

When I visit, the bus is operating as a drop-in clinic, where people can be vaccinated without an appointment. The first are queuing even before the bus arrives. A little later, I meet Tina Agbiremolen, who has come for her second dose. Her scheduled appointment was several weeks away but by coming to the clinic, she's brought forward her opportunity to be fully vaccinated. Afterwards, she told me she felt 'great'.

At least I've completed my two doses. It's quite convenient because here is much closer than the place I went before. It's great for the people around here to walk in and take it. Tina Agbiremolen

It is incredible to think that seven months since the start of the UK COVID immunisation programme, the push to vaccinate is still ramping up here, with a full schedule of bus visits over the summer. There is concern that some individuals - with health concerns that put them at risk from the virus - have still not come forward.

There are, for various reasons, a group of people who are hesitant about having the vaccine. So by doing this, by putting the bus on, by having pop- up clinics, we're hoping that people can access it in their communities with ease. It is so important that we get the population who have not been vaccinated, protected as soon as we can. Dr Jane Carman, Newcastle COVID vaccination programme

Khaled Musharraf is one of Newcastle's community champions; a group which is working with local people to build trust in the vaccine and encourage take-up. He has noticed a distinct change in attitudes towards immunisation during the time he has been involved.

When I walked in today it put a smile on my face because the queue we see now and the mixture of people - we see the age difference. It wasn't there in the earlier stage and it is becoming more of a community 'let's do it together' approach'. It is really encouraging. Khaled Musharraf, community champion

Khaled knows the impact of COVID: he has lost family members to the virus. He tells me it is vital to continue fighting it 'until the end' when, he hopes, we can all feel safe.

Information on the vaccine bus - and other ways to receive a COVID vaccination in Newcastle - is available here.