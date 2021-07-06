Play video

As England prepare for their European Championship semi-final tomorrow (7 July) eyes on Wearside are particularly keen to see Jordan Henderson do well in the match.

The Sunderland-born footballer went to school at Farringdon Community Academy for five years before becoming a Premier-League winning Liverpool and England star.

The next generation of students, who look up to the footballing ace as a role model, have wished him luck for the game against Denmark.

Meanwhile, Henderson's former P.E teacher David Robinson said he always knew he would make it to the top.

The midfielder scored the fourth goal in England's win over Ukraine, which was his first ever international goal.

Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring his first international goal during England's match against Ukraine. Credit: PA Images

He says the full focus is now on Wednesday's match.