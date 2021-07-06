"Good luck Jordan": students at Henderson's old school wish him well ahead of Euro semi-final
As England prepare for their European Championship semi-final tomorrow (7 July) eyes on Wearside are particularly keen to see Jordan Henderson do well in the match.
The Sunderland-born footballer went to school at Farringdon Community Academy for five years before becoming a Premier-League winning Liverpool and England star.
The next generation of students, who look up to the footballing ace as a role model, have wished him luck for the game against Denmark.
Meanwhile, Henderson's former P.E teacher David Robinson said he always knew he would make it to the top.
The midfielder scored the fourth goal in England's win over Ukraine, which was his first ever international goal.
He says the full focus is now on Wednesday's match.