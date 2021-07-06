Green light given for 'game changing' £2.6 bn gigaplant in Northumberland

Play video

A new manufacturing plant that is set to bring thousands of new jobs to Northumberland has been given the go-ahead by the council.

The site of the former Blyth Power Station coal stocking yard in Cambois is set to be the country’s first full-scale lithium-ion gigaplant and will make batteries for electric vehicles.

We’ve a long and proud history of industry in this part of Northumberland and a factory and investment of this size will put this area firmly on the map once again for generations to come. The decision by Britishvolt to choose Northumberland demonstrates just what this county has to offer in terms of its location, its facilities, an ambitious Council, and more importantly, its workforce. Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Council leader

Total investment for Britishvolt’s gigaplant is £2.6 billion, making it the biggest industrial investment in the North East since car-making giant Nissan’s arrival in 1984 and one of the largest ever industrial investments in the UK.

This is a huge win, not only for Britishvolt, but also the people of Northumberland. The Gigaplant will bring with it much need employment, totally regenerating the area. This project is the right thing for UK plc, and its people, on the roadmap to a low carbon, sustainable future. Peter Rolton, Britishvolt Chairman

8,000 new jobs set to be created through the plant.

300,000 electric vehicle battery packs per year to be made by the gigaplant.

£2.6 billion The amount of money being invested in the factory.

The announcement comes less than a week since Nissan announced their plans for a battery gigafactory for electric vehicles, creating more than 1,500 jobs.

Work is set to get underway to build the plant this summer and to start producing batteries by 2023.