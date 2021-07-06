Green light given for 'game changing' £2.6 bn gigaplant in Northumberland

A new manufacturing plant that is set to bring thousands of new jobs to Northumberland has been given the go-ahead by the council.
The site of the former Blyth Power Station coal stocking yard in Cambois is set to be the country’s first full-scale lithium-ion gigaplant and will make batteries for electric vehicles.
Total investment for Britishvolt’s gigaplant is £2.6 billion, making it the biggest industrial investment in the North East since car-making giant Nissan’s arrival in 1984 and one of the largest ever industrial investments in the UK.
The announcement comes less than a week since Nissan announced their plans for a battery gigafactory for electric vehicles, creating more than 1,500 jobs.