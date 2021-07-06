"It's a nightmare": North East businesses forced to close after staff 'pinged' by Track and Trace app
Newcastle businesses which have been forced to close after staff have been 'pinged' by the NHS Track and Trace app have spoke out about their "nightmare" situation.
The Thali Tray, on Stepney Bank, has had to temporarily close after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Owner Josh Roberts says that his team has been at least one member of staff short for the past two months.
"Customers are starting to come out and enjoy themselves for the first time and it means they are expecting a high level of service.
"Track and Trace doesn't take into account PPE, which according to Public Health England makes the risk incredibly low."
Dave Carr, operator of the Punch Bowl Hotel in Jesmond, which reopened last week after having to close for a day, says hospitality is a victim of a 'one size fits all system'.
Mr Carr has also raised concerns that people could be notified even if they haven't been in contact with someone exposed to the virus.
He says, "There's a lot of people in and around the building. The pub has three different parts and it is well ventilated.
"We are victims of a 'one size fits all' system. Other governments don't rely on it so much.
"It is a flawed system. There have been weeks where I haven't seen certain members of staff because they have been working up stairs and using a different entrance.
"Pubs really seem to be getting hit with it. This 'one size fits all policy' doesn't work for pubs.
"We were all looking forward to this 'freedom day' but will anyone be there if everyone has got pinged? It's another turn in the screw for the pub industry."
Kathryn Hodgkinson, took to social media on Monday to announce that her bar, Ernest on Boyd Street, has had to close on a short-term basis after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
She also says the Track and Trace system doesn't give people adequate information to assess risk, "It is a ridiculous system - it doesn't give you any information. We have taken on new members of staff and we cannot re-furlough them [if they have to self-isolate after being notified by track and trace] and they are only eligible for £96 a week."
The Department for Health has been approached for comment.