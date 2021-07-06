Play video

Government guidance on not legally having to wear a face covering from 19 July has been welcomed by bosses at the Tyne and Wear Metro, although some people ITV Tyne Tees has spoken to say restrictions being scrapped could be too much, too soon.

Customer Services Director of Nexus, which owns the Metro, says people should be able to decide whether they think it is necessary to wear a face covering or not.

Wearing face coverings is a good habit we've all got into, a bit like washing our hands repeatedly. The government's been really clear to say face coverings are a great idea in busy spaces. That could be a shopping centre and it certainly can be on public transport. I think it's a case of look around, if you see people do what's right for you and your fellow customers and wear a face covering. Huw Lewis, Customers Services Director, Nexus

The Prime Minister announced his plans to scrap all Covid restrictions on so-called 'freedom day' on Monday afternoon (5 July). The easing of measures include the rules around self isolation and school bubbles.

Public transport is one of the areas of concern once restrictions are lifted. Union leaders says masks should stay or workers will be at risk.

At the early part of the virus we had more than 60 fatalities in the bus sector alone. I would go so far to say the government is committing an act of gross negligence when it comes to the lifting of restrictions. Robert Morton, Unite

90% of Metro passengers are complying with the rules and wearing a mask.

There is concern this number will fall once it is no longer mandatory.

It comes as Newcastle, South Tyneside and Gateshead are now in the top five for areas with the highest Covid case rate in the country.