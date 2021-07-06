Too much too soon? Metro passengers react to news mask wearing won't be mandatory
Watch: Katie Cole's report
Government guidance on not legally having to wear a face covering from 19 July has been welcomed by bosses at the Tyne and Wear Metro, although some people ITV Tyne Tees has spoken to say restrictions being scrapped could be too much, too soon.
Customer Services Director of Nexus, which owns the Metro, says people should be able to decide whether they think it is necessary to wear a face covering or not.
The Prime Minister announced his plans to scrap all Covid restrictions on so-called 'freedom day' on Monday afternoon (5 July). The easing of measures include the rules around self isolation and school bubbles.
Public transport is one of the areas of concern once restrictions are lifted. Union leaders says masks should stay or workers will be at risk.
There is concern this number will fall once it is no longer mandatory.
It comes as Newcastle, South Tyneside and Gateshead are now in the top five for areas with the highest Covid case rate in the country.