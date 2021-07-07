300 jobs to be created at Wallsend wind farm project
More than 300 jobs are being created in the North-East in offshore wind production at Smulders Projects UK in Wallsend.
The funding is coming from part of the Government’s £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme, and a further £70 million to make offshore wind turbine transition pieces at their site in Wallsend, Newcastle.
Smulders’ new production facility will supplying essential components to British offshore wind farms across the UK, as well as for export around the world.
It is expected up to 325 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs would be created by 2030.
Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says, “Our offshore wind sector is a UK success story, with more capacity installed than any other country and we are ensuring that our manufacturing base can be equally world-leading.
“Government backing and this investment from Smulders will help put the North-East at the forefront of this manufacturing boom and I’m delighted to see hundreds of high-skilled jobs being created and safeguarded as we revitalise one of our key industrial heartlands.”
The announcement of this funding follows another made in March when the Government said it was investing up to £95 million to make two new ports on the Humber and on Teesside to build offshore wind projects.
US energy giant GE Renewable Energy also announced an investment on Teesside with a new offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing plant.
Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Norma Redfearn CBE says, “I am delighted to hear about this significant investment in the Borough, which will create and protect jobs and have benefits for the wider region.
“Wallsend and the River Tyne has a rich industrial heritage and this latest investment will complement the Council’s own plans, through our Ambition for North Tyneside vision, to continue to breathe new life into the river by working to create more and better jobs for our residents while helping businesses grow.
“We have worked closely with Smulders Projects to support their presence in the Borough and help them establish themselves on the Tyne.”