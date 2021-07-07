300 jobs to be created at Wallsend wind farm project

More than 300 jobs are being created in the North-East in offshore wind production at Smulders Projects UK in Wallsend.

The funding is coming from part of the Government’s £160 million Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support scheme, and a further £70 million to make offshore wind turbine transition pieces at their site in Wallsend, Newcastle.

Smulders’ new production facility will supplying essential components to British offshore wind farms across the UK, as well as for export around the world.

It is expected up to 325 direct jobs and a similar number of indirect jobs would be created by 2030.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says, “Our offshore wind sector is a UK success story, with more capacity installed than any other country and we are ensuring that our manufacturing base can be equally world-leading.

“Government backing and this investment from Smulders will help put the North-East at the forefront of this manufacturing boom and I’m delighted to see hundreds of high-skilled jobs being created and safeguarded as we revitalise one of our key industrial heartlands.”

We are ensuring that we have the manufacturing base to match our position as a trailblazer for clean renewable energy. The North East has a proud heritage of having powered the Industrial Revolution and this Government investment is backing Smulders to create and safeguard hundreds of jobs as we drive forward a new green revolution. Lord Callanan of Low Fell, Energy Minister

The announcement of this funding follows another made in March when the Government said it was investing up to £95 million to make two new ports on the Humber and on Teesside to build offshore wind projects.

US energy giant GE Renewable Energy also announced an investment on Teesside with a new offshore wind turbine blade manufacturing plant.

This significant investment shows the dedication, commitment and determination by Smulders and the UK to strive together for further increases in inward and local content in this very challenging market. We look forward to increasing our long track record in UK waters with the help of our local workforce and established supply chain in the North East. Raf Iemants, CEO of Smulders

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Norma Redfearn CBE says, “I am delighted to hear about this significant investment in the Borough, which will create and protect jobs and have benefits for the wider region.

“Wallsend and the River Tyne has a rich industrial heritage and this latest investment will complement the Council’s own plans, through our Ambition for North Tyneside vision, to continue to breathe new life into the river by working to create more and better jobs for our residents while helping businesses grow.

“We have worked closely with Smulders Projects to support their presence in the Borough and help them establish themselves on the Tyne.”