James and The Lightning Seeds to headline Newcastle's free NHS festival

This Is Tomorrow Festival organisers have today confirmed the line-up for its NHS event which is set to take place in September this year to say a massive thank you for the amazing service of our key workers during the pandemic.

Taking place on Thursday 16th of September 2021 in Exhibition Park, This Is For The NHS is offering Newcastle and Northumberland NHS workers free tickets for an evening of live music.

10,000 tickets have already been snapped before the new date was announced but further tickets will be available on Friday 9 July, both for free for the NHS and for general sale.

All profits from the event will be donated to local NHS.

Legends of the Madchester era, James, are set to headline the event alongside Liverpudlian pop-icons, The Lightning Seeds, the band behind the smash-hit football single, “Three Lions.”

We are really happy to announce the NHS benefit gig in Newcastle and would like to thank them for once again putting their lives on the line for all of us. It's time for a BIG wage and funding rise don't ya think? Tim Booth, James front man

Joining James and The Lightning Seeds on the lineup are the grunge-pop trio Cruel Hearts Club and one of the North East’s most promising rising stars, Beth Macari.

North East soulstress Beth Macari is one of the region’s brightest stars. Her latest single, “Gotta Get Back”, saw the talented songwriter peak at number 5 on the UK Soul Chart and last year, she was awarded the ‘President’s Choice Award’ by the popular US-based Soul Cafe Radio.

I’m so happy that I can be involved with this show, the NHS has been incredible throughout the pandemic and I can’t wait to perform for them. I’ve been busy working on lots of new music, people can expect an uplifting and soulful set of my new tunes! Beth Macari

This Is For The NHS will take place on Thursday 16th September at Exhibition Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.