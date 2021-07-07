'June will be greatly missed': tributes paid to Middlesbrough Councillor

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Middlesbrough Councillor and community activist.

June Goodchild died on Tuesday (6 July) at the age of 79 following a short illness.

Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston says she touched many lives.

June's warmth and constructive directness touched so many lives in Easterside and beyond. She had a lovely family who will miss her - and we all will. Thank you June for being part of our lives, it was a privilege to know you. Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston

Best known as the founder and former chairman of the Easterside Partnership, June was made an MBE in the 2007 New Year's Honours for her voluntary work on the estate.

She threw herself into community work in the mid-1990s in response to anti-social behaviour and a lack of facilities for young people.

Her achievements also included a successful campaign for CCTV cameras, reductions in anti-social behaviour and school absenteeism and the development of the successful Eco Easterside project.

A vocal supporter of Middlesbrough's first elected Mayor Ray Mallon in the run-up to the 2002 election, June went on to represent Ladgate Ward from May, 2015.

In August last year, she left the Council's Labour group to join the Middlesbrough Independent Group (MIG).