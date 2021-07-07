South Tyneside has the highest Covid case rate in the country

The latest Public Health England data shows that 99% of local authorities in England have seen a week-on-week rise in rates to 2 July - with South Tyneside jumping to the top of highest Covid case rate list.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 311 have seen a week-on-week rise and four have seen a fall.

765.7 per 100k in South Tyneside in the week to 2 July - up from 282.2 in the week to June 25.

South Tyneside has seen 1,156 new cases in the week to 2 July.

Newcastle upon Tyne has the third highest rate, up from 442.8 to 725.8, with 2,198 new cases. Newcastle did top the list but was overtaken by Tamworth on Monday.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Tyneside (up from 282.2 to 765.7)

Oxford (194.2 to 631.0)

Tamworth (319.4 to 751.0)

Gateshead (314.3 to 673.6)

North East Lincolnshire (306.5 to 660.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on July 6 on the Government's coronavirus dashboard.

Six areas of the North East now appear in the top 10 areas with the highest Covid case rates: