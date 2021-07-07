Sunderland AFC: Charlie Wyke signs for Black Cats' rivals

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, who was out of contract on Wearside has chosen to leave the Black Cats to sign for their League One rivals, Wigan Athletic.

Wyke scored 31 goals for Sunderland last season and he was offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light, but he rejected it in favour of signing a three-year contract at Wigan.

The 28-year old is reportedly going to earn £10,000 a week at the DW Stadium.

He began his career at Middlesbrough, where he progressed through the youth ranks before signing his first professional contract.

Following a number of loan spells, Wyke made the move to Carlisle United where he scored 39 goals in a two-year spell before joining Bradford City.

His time with the Bantams saw him net 23 times in 62 games before moving to the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2018.

The striker played over 100 times in three years for Sunderland, scoring 41 times including 31 goals during the 2020-21 season. He also picked up the PFA Fans Player of the Month for March as recognition for his performances, as well as winning Sunderland Supporters' Player of the Year award.

CharlieWyke goes past Lincoln City goalkeeper Alex Palmer during the League One playoff semi final second leg match at the Stadium of Light. Credit: Owen Humpreys/PA Wire/PA Images

After signing his new deal, Wyke spoke of his happiness at moving to the Latics: