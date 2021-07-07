After more than a million hours of work, a £130 million junction improvement in the North East is complete.

The new A19 Testo's flyover over an iconic South Tyneside roundabout will enable better journeys and connections to international gateways and the rest of the country.

Drivers can now travel along the A19 over the roundabout and benefit from new slip roads to the A184.

£130m Was spent upgrading the road which has been shut since March 2019

60% Of the work was carried out by a local workforce.

83,400 Vehicles, (approximately), will use the road every day by 2033

Work began on the installation of the Testo's flyover back in March 2019 to try and tackle the heavy traffic at the junction during rush-hour.

It is predicted that as many as 83,400 vehicles will use the road every day by 2033.

New link roads are being built between Downhill Lane and Testo's, aimed at cutting journey times, as well as providing new facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

The road is seen as a vital link for car giant Nissan, which has a manufacturing plant in Sunderland.

The region's excellent transport links were one of the main reasons Nissan took the decision, more than 40 years ago, to locate our plant in Sunderland. Since then thousands of our staff, as well as millions of our cars, have travelled around the Testo's roundabout. Alan Johnson, Vice President of Manufacturing at Nissan UK said:

1,350³ tonnes were saved on the project footprint by recycling material from the A1058 Coast Road