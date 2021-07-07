The £130m upgrade of the A19 at Testo's roundabout finally completed
After more than a million hours of work, a £130 million junction improvement in the North East is complete.
The new A19 Testo's flyover over an iconic South Tyneside roundabout will enable better journeys and connections to international gateways and the rest of the country.
Drivers can now travel along the A19 over the roundabout and benefit from new slip roads to the A184.
Work began on the installation of the Testo's flyover back in March 2019 to try and tackle the heavy traffic at the junction during rush-hour.
It is predicted that as many as 83,400 vehicles will use the road every day by 2033.
New link roads are being built between Downhill Lane and Testo's, aimed at cutting journey times, as well as providing new facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.
The road is seen as a vital link for car giant Nissan, which has a manufacturing plant in Sunderland.