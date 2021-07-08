Cleveland PCC wants more police on the beat as part of new plan

Extra officers on the beat, a tough stance on drugs, tackling violence against women and girls and an app for reporting crime.

Those are just some of the ideas put forward by Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner in his draft Police and Crime Plan.

People have been asked to give their views on these proposals, which will inform the final version of the plan to be decided on later in the year.

Mr Turner said: “This is my opportunity to start making my manifesto promises to the people of Cleveland a reality.

“Residents will now get their chance to have their say on my Police and Crime Plan priorities before it is finalised this autumn.

“Once adopted, this plan will be underpinned by a robust performance framework to ensure targets are met and actions can be held up to scrutiny.”

Other proposals include increasing the number of special constables in the force and lobbying the government for money to set up a violence reduction unit. Mr Turner has also committed to reopening a custody suite in Hartlepool's town centre and to make use of GPS and "sobriety tags" for offenders.

Public consultation will include an online survey, focus groups and a series of community safety roadshows over the summer months. It will close at the end of August.

The survey can be found here and the full report can be read here.