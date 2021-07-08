Fire crews tackle huge blaze at York retail park

Fire crews and police are at the scene of a blaze at a York retail park.

People have been advised to avoid the scene at the Clifton Moor Retail Park, off Stirling Road, where the roof of a Burger King restaurant is on fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has said that crews are tackling the fire using hose reel jet and that there are "a number of crews" at the scene. The organisation has also said that crews are likely to be at the scene "for some time".

North Yorkshire Police are also there and have said they have put restrictions in place.

Bus operator First York has also commented on the blaze.

No details have yet been released about any injuries as a result of the fire.