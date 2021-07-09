Can there be a positive legacy from Sarah Everard's death?
Following Sarah Everard's death, women from across the country began sharing their experiences of feeling unsafe and the violence and harassment they had encountered.
There were calls for change as hundreds broke lockdown rules but four months on there’s concern it may have been a moment rather than a movement.
Police forces across the North East have tried to address this issue. Our reporter Katie Cole has been asking if there can be a positive legacy from her death.