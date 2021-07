Play video

Funnel clouds have been spotted over Darlington and Newton Aycliffe.

The dramatic weather phenomenon was caught on camera by many of you.

Darlington Credit: Debbie Taylor

Funnel clouds are caused by a spinning column of wind, as it spins it draws in cloud droplets.

Usually they are a sign of unsettled weather and form at the base of storm clouds.

Darlington Credit: Ian Alderson

If a funnel cloud makes contact with the ground it becomes a tornado, potentially causing severe damage.