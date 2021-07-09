From the court: Couzens softly said, "Guilty ma’am"

Metropolitan Police Officer, Wayne Couzens, has pleaded guilty to the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

Sarah, a former Durham University student, from York, went missing on 3 March 2021. She disappeared when walking home from a friends house in Clapham, South London.

Her boyfriend reported her missing the following day and her body was found a week later in woodland near Ashford in Kent.

From The Old Bailey today, ITV Tyne Tees reporter Gregg Easteal:

There were Perspex screens around everyone in Court 12 at London’s Old Bailey. But all eyes were firmly fixed on one screen - the television screen from where Wayne Couzens appeared by video link from Belmarsh prison.

As the screen flickered into life just after 10:15am an image appeared of a forlorn figure.

Almost seeming to play the victim, Couzens was hunched over; his hands clasped between his knees, looking down in his blue prison sweatshirt but occasionally daring to glance up at the camera.

He was shivering at first, then calmer.

Confirming his name to the court he whispered “yes ma’am” from underneath a trimmed blonde moustache.

Then the response Sarah’s family must have been praying for, to at least spare them the burden of a long trial.

When asked how he pleaded to her murder, Couzens softly said, “Guilty ma’am”.

His lawyer told the court he’s not sorry for himself but sorry for Sarah’s family, filled with deep remorse for his crimes - it’s a burden the court was told the former police protection officer would carry for the rest of his life.

Sarah’s mother and family sat calm, dignified throughout. Saying nothing, hearts surely broken.

Couzens will be sentenced on September 29th.