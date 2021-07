A man has admitted killing a woman by choking her at a house in Darlington.

Sam Pybus, 31, has admitted the manslaughter of 33 year old Sophie Moss.

Sophie Moss, who died in February. Credit: Family handout

She was found in a critical condition at a property in Glaisdale Court on the morning of Sunday, February 7 and was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Pybus pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court today and he will be sentenced on September 7.