Police hunt for missing four-year-old boy last seen in Gateshead

CCTV footage has been released of a four-year-old boy and his father, neither of whom has been seen for almost a week.

James Malone was last seen 10.15am on Sunday, when he was seen playing with his father, Ian Malone, 44, in Rowlands Gill.

They met as part of a planned visit but then left the area and neither has been seen or heard from since.

Today, Northumbria Police released the footage from Sunday, which shows the pair in Rowlands Gill. The force released photographs of Ian earlier this week.

James and Ian Malone have not been seen since Sunday morning. Credit: Northumbria Police

Chief Superintendent Sav Patsalos, the central area commander at Northumbria Police, has asked anyone with any information about the pair's whereabouts to come forward.

He said: “Our top priority is the welfare of Ian and James and the focus of our investigation is making sure we can locate them safe and well.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries in recent days but know that assistance from the public could be crucial to tracing their whereabouts.

“We are now in a position to release an image of James and are today also releasing some CCTV footage that shows the pair together after their disappearance.

A number of people have already called us with information, and we are following up on every lead, but we still need anyone with information to come forward. If you think you have seen Ian and James in recent days, or could help us trace their whereabouts, then please get in touch with us immediately. Chief Superintendent Sav Patsalo, Northumbria Police

James has been described as having curly, auburn hair and was last seen wearing a rust coloured t-shirt.

Ian has been described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, slight build and with mousey brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark coloured jacket, jeans and trainers.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting NP-20210704-0851.

They can also report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.