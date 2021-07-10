North East pubs hail Euros as a 'much welcome' boost to business

Pubs across the region are gearing up for a busy day of much-needed trade tomorrow as England head into a Euro Final for the first time since 1966.

Locals here tell us the tournament has been a much welcome boost to business after a difficult year.

Norman Scott is from Dougie's Tavern in Hebburn - he is fully booked for tomorrow's match:

13 Million pints will be sold on Sunday

7 Million pints will be sold during the match itself

17 Million pints could have been sold if no pandemic

And if you are heading out - a reminder with covid cases on the rise - to NOT let down your guard, and to respect these businesses who have worked so hard to stay open.