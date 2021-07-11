Excitement for the England Euros final ramps up in the North East

The England team are hoping to follow in the footsteps of the World Cup heroes of 1966 with victory over Italy when the two sides meet on Sunday night.

England's second major tournament final offers an unforgettable opportunity to Gareth Southgate and his players, who are looking to end the 55-year wait for a trophy by lifting a first ever European Championship crown.

Southgate, the man of the moment, signed for Middlesbrough on this very day 20 years ago - he said he wants to 'bring the trophy home.'

In the North East, excitement is building. Pubs are polishing glasses, people are hanging England flags from their houses, cars and themselves, and many schools and businesses are giving their pupils and staff a day off or a late start on Monday to celebrate this historic day.

One person who will be putting her feet up tonight is Mandy Forster from AA Flags in Consett.

They've been flat out with demand for England flags throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, monuments across the region have been lit up in England colours this week in tribute to the team.