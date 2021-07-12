Final preparations underway for sell-out Great Yorkshire Show at Harrogate

Final preparations have been underway in Harrogate ahead of the grand return of the sell-out Great Yorkshire Show.

The annual celebration of agriculture will open to the public on Tuesday, July 13, for the 183rd time.

Nigel Pulling, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said: "Farmers are going through huge changes.

"They've been isolated at home like a lot of people and so they really want to come and talk to each other.

"There's nothing like face to face engagement, it's very important for everyone to get together."

And with the show's return is a raft of measurements in place to make it as Covid-safe as possible.

It will run for four days this week instead of its usual three, visitors numbers will be capped to 25,000 people per day and capacity in the grandstand will be reduced to 30 per cent.

There will also be Test and Trace, sanitising points and Covid officers on hand.

Nigel Moran, operations director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: "If we didn't do this, the bottom line is there wouldn't be a show because we wouldn't have been allowed to put it on.

"We've had to put these measures in place but they are there to protect everybody."