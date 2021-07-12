Hope to heartbreak: Region reacts to England missing out on Euros victory

It wasn't meant to be.

The region tuned in to see former Middlesbrough boss Gareth Southgate lead the Three Lions to their first major final in 55 years, but the England squad missed out on glory after penalty defeat to Italy.

Hundreds gathered in Fan Zones across the North East and North Yorkshire, but in Newcastle's Times Square, fans were proud of the journey Southgate's men took us on this summer.

Minutes before the final whistle of extra time, Sunderland-born Jordan Henderson was subbed from the pitch and it was left to our region's other Jordan, to quite literally, save the game.

Play video

On Wearside, the family and friends of Sunderland-born goalkeeper Jordan Pickford gathered to watch the match.

Pickford's former PE teacher from St Roberts of Newminster School in Washington, Alan Fisher, believes the 'best is yet to come' from the 27-year-old and there is "no doubt he'll bounce back" from Euro defeat.

Play video

Southgate took full responsibility for England’s failure from the spot.

"We prepared as well as we could for that and that’s my responsibility, I chose the guys to take the kicks," he told ITV.

"No-one is on their own in that situation. We decided to make the changes right at the end of the game and we win and lose together as team."

Shortly after the final whistle, the Football Association has said it is “appalled” after a number of England players were subjected to racist abuse on social media following the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 loss to Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot on Sunday night as England went down on penalties.

The trio’s social media pages were quickly flooded with racist comments, leading the FA to release a statement condemning the “disgusting behaviour”.