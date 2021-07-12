England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been singled out for praise in a tournament where he silenced the doubters.

The former Sunderland Goalkeeper was on Monday hailed a role model by pupils and his old PE teacher from his former school, St Robert of Newminster, in Washington.

Pickford conceded two goals in seven matches and saved two penalties in the final showdown with Italy in Sunday night's final.

Alan Fisher, Pickford's former PE teacher said: "He's been one of the linchpins of the squad - with four clean sheets, conceding two goals - really good."

Play video

Alan Fisher, Jordan Pickford's former PE teacher

Mr Fisher added he had seen Pickford mature over the last six months - and he had gone on to become "England's number one".

The teacher's words of pride and praise were echoed by the school's students who said Pickford had instilled in them the belief that they could go on to do anything they want.

Play video

Pupils from Jordan Pickford's former school St Robert of Newminster speak of pride and inspiration

Comments from Pickford's former school followed comments from manager Gareth Southgate who commended the goalkeeper's role in Euro 2020 in a press conference on Monday morning.

He said: "This tournament I think was his best run of performances for England he should be hugely proud of that."

Play video

Gareth Southgate commends Jordan Pickford's Euro 2020 role