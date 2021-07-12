One of the region's directors of public health says there is a race against time to get more people vaccinated.

Director of Public Health for South Tyneside, Tom Hall, said on Monday that while enthusiasm for vaccination in the area had largely been high, just under half of the youngest eligible cohort were yet to receive their first dose.

It comes as the local authority has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in the region - and the country.

Tom Hall, Director of Public Health, South Tyneside Council

Meanwhile, following possible reports of a new variant having emerged in the North East, Public Health England has confirmed that is not the case and they are not investigating any new variant in the region.

From our Health Correspondent Helen Ford:

Not for the first time during the pandemic, South Tyneside has become a COVID hotspot. On this occasion, it's the Delta variant which is driving the rise in cases, largely because of the ease with which it spreads from one person to another.

The highest case rates are among people aged 17 to 24, with many working in public facing roles such as retail and hospitality.

While many experience mild or no symptoms at all, the rise in cases has been accompanied by an increase in hospitalisations. Even so, COVID patient numbers here are still much lower than in previous waves of the virus.

South Tyneside is not alone in seeing this surge in in infections. Sunderland, Newcastle, Gateshead and County Durham are among other parts of the North East where cases are spiralling.

On South Tyneside I am told there is - overall - huge enthusiasm for vaccination, but many younger people have still to receive their first dose.

In the meantime, public health officials are urging people to be cautious about who they are meeting - and where gatherings are taking place.