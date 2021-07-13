Little Mix have added an extra performance to their tour run in Newcastle next year.

The Brit Award winners announced on Tuesday, July 13, they would perform a matinee show at the Utilita Arena on April 16, 2022, to satisfy "phenomenal demand", according to an arena spokesperson.

The now trio already had two evening dates set for the city - on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16.

The Confetti tour will see Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall perform songs from their hit album 'Confetti'.

Fans can expect to hear 'Holiday', ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie, 'Break Up Song' and number one single ‘Sweet Melody’, alongside some of their greatest hits including 'Touch', 'Woman Like Me', ‘Black Magic’ and 'Shout Out To My Ex'.

Tickets for the matinee dates go on general sale Friday at 9am.