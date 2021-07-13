LIVE: Behind the scenes at the Great Yorkshire Show

As the Great Yorkshire Show swings into action after one year's absence - ITV News Tyne Tees is on the ground to capture everything it has to offer.

The sell-out show opened on Tuesday, July 13, in Harrogate where 26,000 people are expected to descend each day until Friday.

Organisers have been working closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health and Harrogate Borough Council to ensure the event can go ahead safely.

This means it is running at reduced capacity and extended opening times - from 8am to 6pm - to allow for social distancing and to avoid overcrowding.

On Tuesday evening ITV News Tyne Tees will be broadcasting its 6pm programme live from the show.

The sun is shining, the rain is holding off and visitors say they are happy simply to be able to attend an event like this after so living through a pandemic.

The Great Yorkshire Show 2021 in pictures:

ITV News Tyne Tees presenter Ian Payne shows off some of what the Great Yorkshire Show has to offer Credit: ITV TYNE TEES

Showgoers soak in the sun and atmosphere on the opening day of the Great Yorkshire Show Credit: ITV TYNE TEES