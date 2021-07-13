North Yorkshire man breaks world record rowing from San Francisco to Hawaii

A North Yorkshire man is celebrating after making history with his team mates after rowing from San Francisco to Hawaii in World Record time.

Duncan Roy from Northallerton - along with Brits Angus Collins, Jordan Shuttleworth and Californian Jason Caldwell are now officially the fastest team ever to row 2,400 nautical miles after they completed the Great Pacific Race.

They took 30 days, seven hours and 30 minutes to finish their journey.

Between them, they rowed two hours on and two hours off 24/7 in extreme conditions including 74mph wind and 30 foot waves.

Duncan has already rowed the Atlantic twice and circumnavigated 82% of Britain’s coastline.

He was part of Latitude35 for his latest challenge.