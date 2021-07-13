Northumbria Police welcomes four-legged recruits Ned and Nixon

Northumbria Police have welcomed two of their latest recruits - eight-week-old puppies Ned and Nixon.

The Labrador pups will be trained up as search dogs, specialising in sniffing out drugs, weapons and cash.

If successful, they will join the force as fully-fledged, four-legged members of its Dog Section.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Neither will be asked to chase down a fleeing suspect but we’re sure those puppy dog eyes would stop anyone in their tracks "We know you will all want us to wish the boys the very best in their training, but first we think it's their nap time."