Should Gareth Southgate be awarded the freedom of Middlesbrough?

A campaign has been launched to give Gareth Southgate the freedom of Middlesbrough.

Following The Three Lions' successful journey to the final of Euro 2020, Middlesbrough Labour Group moved forward with plans which will see England Manager Gareth given the Freedom of the borough.

Previous recipients of the Freedom of the Borough have included the artist Mackenzie Thorpe, Jack Hatfield and Boro owner Steve Gibson. The Labour Group said it believed it is a fitting way to honour Southgate for his national work and the time he spent at Middlesbrough FC.

Southgate played for Middlesbrough Football Club between 2001 and 2006 and captained the club during his time on Teesside. After retiring from professional football, Southgate went on to manage the club for three years until October 2009. In 2016, he was appointed England manager following a stint as interim manager.

Gareth Southgate is one of us on Teesside with his proud record as Boro Captain being the first skipper to lift a major trophy and this is a great way to honour his contribution to English football and our nation’s story. Councillor Matt Storey, Leader of the Labour Group

"This is a team moulded in the Manager’s own image. It’s not a team of superstars detached from the fans but a team of young, talented and hard-working lads with no ego who the English public can relate to and believe in. They are a side that reflect the values and attitude of Gareth Southgate who in these divisive and polarised times carries himself with calm assurance showing real leadership as an example to his players and the country."

Freedom of the Borough is the least we can do to show our gratitude and respect to this national role-model. Thank you Gareth. Councillor Matt Storey, Leader of the Labour Group

Councillor Theo Furness, himself a former professional footballer, will be seconding the motion he said “The team have been outstanding in this tournament both on and off the pitch. They are good, decent people who represent the best of us. Gareth Southgate deserves every accolade for what he has done. Freedom of Middlesbrough is the very least we can do as a town to award him.”