The North East has nine of the top ten places with the highest covid infection rates in the country
Video report by Health Correspondent Helen Ford
The North East now has nine of the top 10 places with the highest coronavirus cases in the country.
In South Tyneside and Sunderland, the rate of hospitalisation is now doubling week-on-week, with more than 80 people now in hospital with confirmed COVID-19 compared to just two people exactly a month ago. Many people are seriously ill and receiving intensive care support.
The NHS in South Tyneside and Sunderland has suspended hospital visits, to protect patients and staff amid rising cases of coronavirus in the region.
Despite confirmation that national lockdown restrictions will end on Monday, July 19, local NHS bosses are urging people to keep following 'hands, face, space and fresh air' advice to stop the spread of the virus.
Covid cases in the North East per 100,000 people, in the seven days from July 9th:
GP practices, community nursing and urgent care services continue to see high levels of demand and are having to deliver many services with a reduced number of staff due to self-isolation.
The surge in cases of COVID-19 in hospital has also coincided with a large number of staff having to self-isolate and relentless pressure on the Trust's Emergency Departments which are seeing well in excess of 600 attendances every single day as well as pressures on GP and primary care services.
Health leaders are reminding the public:
You must wear a facemask when entering hospitals, GP practices and other healthcare settings
Please attend all GP and hospital appointments alone where possible
Please regularly wash your hands and sanitise using gel
Please maintain a social distance in all healthcare settings
Please get the COVID-19 vaccine ASAP
Please stay at home if you suspect you have COVID-19. Call 119 or visit www.nhs.uk for a PCR test.
Dr Tracey Lucas is a local GP in Sunderland GP. She said: "Our message to the public is simple, please keep doing your bit to protect our NHS. Staff right across the NHS are doing their very best to make sure everyone can get the care they need.
"Just like our hospital colleagues, GPs across the region are also seeing significant pressure after radically redesigning services during the pandemic and supporting the ongoing vaccine roll out. You can really help us by using some of the newer ways of getting advice from your local pharmacy or by using self-care for minor problems.
"This is an increasingly tough time for everyone and we appreciate how difficult it can feel for the public at the moment. Above all, please be kind to our staff and each other - we are doing our very best to look after you."
Dr Nousha Ali, GP and one of South Tyneside CCG's clinical directors, said she hopes the use of drop-in vaccine clinics in the borough could be tool in getting the population vaccinated and blocking transmission.
Dr Ali added that while younger people may be less concerned with becoming seriously ill with the virus, she warned of other consequences such as Long Covid and missing work through illness.