Video report by Health Correspondent Helen Ford

The North East now has nine of the top 10 places with the highest coronavirus cases in the country.

In South Tyneside and Sunderland, the rate of hospitalisation is now doubling week-on-week, with more than 80 people now in hospital with confirmed COVID-19 compared to just two people exactly a month ago. Many people are seriously ill and receiving intensive care support.

The NHS in South Tyneside and Sunderland has suspended hospital visits, to protect patients and staff amid rising cases of coronavirus in the region.

Despite confirmation that national lockdown restrictions will end on Monday, July 19, local NHS bosses are urging people to keep following 'hands, face, space and fresh air' advice to stop the spread of the virus.

Covid cases in the North East per 100,000 people, in the seven days from July 9th:

1385 South Tyneside

949.9 Sunderland

940.6 Hartlepool

902.2 Gateshead

853.6 Newcastle upon Tyne

838.4 Middlesbrough

762.7 Redcar and Cleveland

750.2 County Durham

731.1 North Tyneside

GP practices, community nursing and urgent care services continue to see high levels of demand and are having to deliver many services with a reduced number of staff due to self-isolation.

The surge in cases of COVID-19 in hospital has also coincided with a large number of staff having to self-isolate and relentless pressure on the Trust's Emergency Departments which are seeing well in excess of 600 attendances every single day as well as pressures on GP and primary care services.

Health leaders are reminding the public:

You must wear a facemask when entering hospitals, GP practices and other healthcare settings

Please attend all GP and hospital appointments alone where possible

Please regularly wash your hands and sanitise using gel

Please maintain a social distance in all healthcare settings

Please get the COVID-19 vaccine ASAP

Please stay at home if you suspect you have COVID-19. Call 119 or visit www.nhs.uk for a PCR test.

Our services both in hospital and in the community are being stretched like never before as we strive to keep the recovery of services on track whilst managing this increasing demand. It certainly feels like we are entering the most difficult period for NHS staff, after the long slog of the past year, we are now gearing up again for another wave of pressure. Dr Shaz Wahid, Medical Director at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Tracey Lucas is a local GP in Sunderland GP. She said: "Our message to the public is simple, please keep doing your bit to protect our NHS. Staff right across the NHS are doing their very best to make sure everyone can get the care they need.

"Just like our hospital colleagues, GPs across the region are also seeing significant pressure after radically redesigning services during the pandemic and supporting the ongoing vaccine roll out. You can really help us by using some of the newer ways of getting advice from your local pharmacy or by using self-care for minor problems.

"This is an increasingly tough time for everyone and we appreciate how difficult it can feel for the public at the moment. Above all, please be kind to our staff and each other - we are doing our very best to look after you."

Dr Nousha Ali, GP and one of South Tyneside CCG's clinical directors, said she hopes the use of drop-in vaccine clinics in the borough could be tool in getting the population vaccinated and blocking transmission.

Dr Ali added that while younger people may be less concerned with becoming seriously ill with the virus, she warned of other consequences such as Long Covid and missing work through illness.