A midwife has criticised an "irresponsible and disrespectful" driver who reportedly failed to apply his handbrake resulting in his car ploughing into her fence.Angela Mcgill said it was a "miracle" no injuries were caused as the red Fiesta rolled down Ormesby Road, Normanby, during school rush hour.

CCTV cameras on Angela's house captured the moment the car crashed into her garden fence.

I don't know how he hasn't killed someone or caused a serious incident. Angela McGill

The grandma-of-three told how the vehicle "went up the curb, straight through the fence and hit the concrete post".Angela says the concrete bollard potentially 'saved her house' during the incident on Thursday, July 1.The community midwife at University Hospital of North Tees explained:

"A male parked his car opposite my house, left his handbrake off and it rolled backwards and smashed my fence causing a lot of damage. "

His car went over a very busy main road at peak 2.51pm school time and he was very lucky he never hit a pedestrian as women and children frequently pass my house. Angela McGill

She added: "He got out of the car and was walking towards Normanby. This man, on hearing the loud noise of his car smashing into my fence, ran towards the car unlocked it, jumped in and sped off without contacting me."

Cleveland Police confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the incident and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.A spokesperson said: "We received a report of a damage only collision on July 1, at 8.30pm. Enquiries are ongoing."Angela had left her home "a few minutes before" the incident happened.When she returned, she found a note in her door from a lady who witnessed the car smashing into the fence. Angela described the car as a small red Fiesta with the registration plate beginning NX65.The male driver was wearing a "t-shirt and dark trousers" with a "dark jacket or hoodie flung over his shoulder".

He is believed to be in his "late 30s or early 40s with a bald head".The NHS worker added:

"I don't know how he hasn't killed someone or caused a serious incident. It's a miracle. He must have an angel looking over him. I'm relieved no one was injured."She told how her two-year-old grandson often plays in the garden as she questioned "potentially what could have happened"."He could have created so much carnage," she said.

£180 Of damage was made to the fence, which Angela will have to pay for out of her own pocket.

She said: "I now have to repair my fence which will cost quite a considerable amount of money.

I am a single mother, I work extremely hard as a midwife and I am so frustrated and disappointed. I can’t believe that someone would be so irresponsible and disrespectful not to take responsibility for their mistake. Angela McGill

Ms McGill added: "I work hard in the NHS and now my wages have gone to pay for my fence to be put back up."

The mum is also directly appealing to a van driver who stopped in traffic and witnessed the van ploughing through her fence.She hopes the driver may have dashcam footage or further information which may help to track down the driver.