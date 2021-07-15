'Drive-through' cataract hub in Newcastle aims to cut covid backlog

It's been described as a 'drive through' centre for cataract operations, aimed at providing surgery faster - and to more people.

The unit has been set up by Newcastle Hospitals, whose team sees patients from across the North East.

For nearly six months, no cataract surgery took place at the Royal Victoria Infirmary because of the pandemic.

The new facility, on the city's Westgate Road, is aimed at reducing the backlog.

We're making sure that we run a tight schedule, as quick as we can, so patients get a scheduled time to come in. We try to get them straight in and get them through to surgery and then get them discharged, so it's all one quick process. Jade Cummings, operating practitioner

The unit has its own car park so patients can be dropped off and collected immediately outside.

On entering, everyone follows a route that means they are not in contact with any other patient, in order to cut the possible COVID risk.

While the centre aims to offer speed and COVID security, I asked consultant ophthalmologist Krishnamoorthy Narayanan whether patients could also feel confident about the care they are receiving.

He told me: "We still use the same equipment, the surgeons are the same as at the RVI so we are giving them the same level of high quality cataract surgery that we could do at the RVI, so there's no change in the safety aspect as far as the surgery goes."

Tommy Mills had his procedure at the new centre this week. He had the same operation on his other eye a few months ago in hospital. He told me the process felt much smoother at the dedicated unit.

It was all stress free in the sense of not having to travel, walk through a hospital, you're just straight into the unit, you were in your own little bubble with the staff in there and it made it quite comfortable. Tommy Mills, patient

Even before the pandemic, demand for cataract surgery was high: it is the most commonly performed surgery across the NHS.

While it is a simple procedure, the effects can be huge in improving the quality of a patient's life.

Before long, the centre should be operating on up to two hundred patients every week, though complex cases will continue to be seen at the RVI.

While the new unit was initially set up for a year, those involved hope it can be maintained longer term.

What is a cataract?