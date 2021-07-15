Police fear fatalities as serious collision closes A1(M) at Bowburn

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a serious collision on the A1(M).

The incident happened at 6.20pm today on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn.

It involved several vehicles, including two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were on scene assisting County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service crews to extinguish the flames.North East Ambulance Service warned patients that they were extremely busy dealing with this incident and they could face a delay for an ambulance.A Great North Air Ambulance also landed to help treat "multiple casualties".

The road has been closed in both directions between Bradbury and Carrville. It is expected to remain closed for several hours while emergency services, including police, fire and the ambulance service, work at the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area and plan ahead if they are travelling this evening.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any dashcam footage of the incident.

Please contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 322 of July 15.