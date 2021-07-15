People have gathered in Newcastle to show solidarity to England players who were racially abused online in the aftermath of the Euros final.

About 40 people attended the protest at St James' Park on Thursday evening, July 15, to voice their anger at abuse directed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Demonstrators took the knee and heard speeches calling out racism.

'It made me so upset and angry'

Organisers accused Boris Johnson of stoking divisions over footballers taking the knee.

But earlier on Thursday the PM disagreed with claims his own rhetoric in the past undermined his image as a unifier, adding: "Racism has no place in our society."

And on Wednesday Mr Johnson met bosses of social media companies to discuss what they can do to tackle online racism.

England goalkeeper Carly Telford, who is from Newcastle, said the event was an important stance.

More demonstrations are planned for this week including another in Darlington on Friday by the Arthur Wharton Foundation, where a mural celebrating the Euros has this week been updated with the shirt numbers of Rashford, Saka and Sancho.