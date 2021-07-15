Rottweilers seized after woman attacked and dog killed near Durham

Police have seized three dogs after a woman was attacked and her dog was killed near Durham.

Officers were called Sherburn Hill, near Durham City, at about 7pm on Tuesday following reports that three rottweiler dogs were loose in the street.

Durham Constabulary said a woman, in her 60s, was bitten on her hands while trying to protect her dog.

Her cavapoo dog died from being mauled by the three rottweilers.

The force said a second dog was also attacked and is receiving treatment from a vet.

With the support of neighbourhood wardens, officers were able to contain the dogs in a garden in the nearby village of Littletown.

The rottweiler dogs are now in the care of the police while an investigation is carried out.

A 56-year-old woman has been interviewed by officers and released under investigation.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Kevin Hall, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a shocking incident and it was especially traumatic for the woman who tried to save her pet.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident reference 327 of July 13.