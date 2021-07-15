Current covid measures will remain in place across South Tyneside Council services for at least another month.

The council confirmed on Thursday, July 15, that the working practices would continue until August 16 at the earliest in order to maintain and protect customers, service delivery and staff.

The announcement comes as cases and hospital admissions in the local authority area continue to rise.

South Tyneside has the highest number of covid infections in the country and the highest number of cases in the borough at any point in the pandemic to date.

Tom Hall, Director of Public Health, said: "We have a duty of care to both staff and service users to take a precautionary approach.

"Many people rely on the delivery of council services and we need to try and minimise the number of staff who may become unwell or need to isolate which could have a devastating effect on service delivery."

Visitors are strongly encouraged to continue to use test and trace in all council buildings and to wear face coverings, unless exempt.

Council and South Tyneside Homes employees will continue to operate in a Covid secure way including using face coverings and social distancing.

And life events held indoors at council buildings, such as funerals and weddings, are expected to continue at the current capacity.

Mr Hall added: "Over the coming weeks we will continue to assess the situation and will advise the public of any changes, but at this moment in time residents and service users will see no change with how they engage with council services from July 19."

The council said trade unions are in support of its approach, given the high case numbers and current pressures on the system.

The authority added it also had a duty to ensure it meets its statutory obligations and to ensure that democracy continues.

That means the next meeting of the council on July 22 will again be held at Temple Park rather than in the council chamber to ensure there is sufficient ventilation and that the public can attend safely if they wish.

The council is reminding residents to observe basic hand hygiene at all times, avoid crowded indoor places and get vaccinated.