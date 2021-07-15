Sunderland signs Northern Ireland International midfielder Corry Evans

Sunderland AFC have signed Northern Ireland International midfielder Corry Evans.

The Black Cats announced the signing on Thursday, July 15,

The 30-year-old, who arrives from Blackburn Rovers, has signed a two year deal on Wearside.

He's Sunderland's second summer signing and follows in the footsteps of his older brother Jonny Evans, who played for the club 13 years ago.

The footballer said he was delighted to have joined Sunderland, adding: “I spoke to the Head Coach and was impressed with the way he discussed his style of play and coming to look at the training ground convinced me that this was a great place to play football."

From experience, I know that League One isn’t easy to get out of – it’s all about consistency and getting it right, so I’m excited to get going. Corry Evans

Born in Belfast, Evans has earned 65 caps for his country to date, including three at Euro 2016 as Northern Ireland reached the knockout stages of the competition.

Manager Lee Johnson said: “Corry is an established international and he comes in to anchor, and be the glue in, our midfield.

"He carries out a special role and it’s something that we’ve needed – we obviously lost a very good one in Grant Leadbitter, but we have been able to replace him with a long-standing international.

"He will make other players around him better and his maturity, experience and game-understanding will really set him apart.”