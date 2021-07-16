A1(M) stays closed after fatal crash in County Durham

Play video

The scene on Friday AM

A stretch of the A1(M) in County Durham is still closed following a fatal collision.

Northbound it is closed from junction 60 for the A689 at Bradbury to junction 61 for the A688 at Tursdale Road in Bowburn. Southbound it closed from junction 62 at the A690 (Carrville) to junction 60 for the A689 at Bradbury. Diversions have been put in place.

The crash happened at 6.20pm yesterday on the northbound carriageway at Bowburn. It involved several vehicles, including two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision.

Crews from both County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service as well as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service as well as the North East Ambulance Service, which had to warn they were extremely busy dealing with this incident and they could face a delay for an ambulance.

A Great North Air Ambulance also landed to help treat "multiple casualties".

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has any dashcam footage of the incident.

Please contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 322 of July 15.