This week on Around The House, our Political Correspondent Tom Sheldrick talks to Newcastle Central Labour MP Chi Onwurah, Kevin Hollinrake MP for Thirsk and Malton, former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and Minister of State for Business, Energy and Clean Growth, and Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

The guests discuss how the government should tackle racism in football.

Plus - climate change ambitions, and the safety of lifting Covid restrictions.