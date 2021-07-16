Play video

Report by Simon O'Rourke

Up to 140 thousand people will be at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend, and along with the superstars of Formula 1, the crowds will get a chance to see one of North Yorkshire's finest in action.

Sarah Moore has a unique story to tell.

She's a lifelong racing driver, who turned delivery driver during the pandemic. She also made history last month as the first openly LGBTQ+ driver to reach the podium at a formula 1 weekend.

The 27-year old hit a high last month with a 2nd place finish in Austria in the W Series. It's a competition running on selected formula 1 weekends, providing equal opportunities for women and hopefully, a pathway to the top of motorsport. And Sarah's getting closer to the top.

Sarah said: "After all the hard work I've put in leading up to the start of the season and get a podium in the first weekend, I exceeded my own expectations."

Sarah is also an ambassador for Racing Pride, a movement promoting inclusivity within the Motorsport industry. Her success in Austria meant she became the first openly LGBTQ+ driver to reach the podium at a Formula 1 weekend.

She said: "I was proud to fly the flag as always, but I'm just hoping that with the position I'm in I can help the rest of the community."

"To be a role model within the LGBTQ+ community is something that means a lot to me, just because it's nice for younger people and also maybe even older people to have someone to reach out to."

Covid hit motorsport like any other industry and racing drivers still have to pay the bills. So during the pandemic, Sarah's used her driving skills in a different way.

"Started working at Sainsbury's as a delivery driver. So yeah, I felt a big sense of achievement actually doing it because there was so many people stuck in their own homes during lockdown, especially the elderly and people who couldn't go out for health reasons. So most of them it actually made their day me turning up at their door because they didn't see anyone else."

ITV Tyne Tees filmed with Sarah at 15-years-old when she was already becoming the countries most successful female racing driver - this is her life. Sarah's Father runs Tockwith Motor sports. His father ran it before him. Sarah's 3 brothers have all driven successfully. And this is younger sister Jemma racing Sarah on the go-kart track.

Sarah Moore has won titles and awards at every level she's raced at. She's also earned titles like ambassador, and role model.

Silverstone is the next step and there's no telling where her finish line will be.