Prof. Peter Kelly, Director of Public Health North East & Yorkshire

Anyone in the North East or Yorkshire who has not yet had their first Covid-19 vaccination has been urged to come forward for their first jab this weekend.

Venues across both areas are being converted to vaccination centres this weekend, where people will be able to get jabbed without an appointment.

This call comes ahead of the lifting of restrictions on Monday, July 19, dubbed "Freedom Day".

Infection rates remain high in the North East, with nine of the county's top 10 hotspots located there. Yorkshire has also seen recent spikes.

The Newcastle/Gateshead Quayside, Trinity Leeds, and Doncaster's Frenchgate centre and some sports stadiums will be among the locations across both regions offering the chance to 'Grab a Jab'. Any adult will be able to turn up and get their first vaccine if they have not already taken up the offer.

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Vaccination Programme in the North East and Yorkshire, said: "We're encouraging anyone aged 18 and over who's not yet had their Covid jab to come forward to get protected against this potentially serious illness.

As we approach July 19 here has never been a more important time to get your first vaccine. It not only protects you and your family but also your friends and those around you. Everyone over 18 is eligible and if you haven't yet had your jab, this weekend should be when you make it happen. Dr Yvette Oade

You can find details of your nearest vaccination session by checking the website of your local authority (council) or local Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) or via www.nhs.uk.

The latest figures show that in North East and Yorkshire more than 10.5 million doses have been given - 5.9m first doses and 4.6m second doses.

Anyone who attends a walk-in clinic for their first dose will have their vaccination record updated online and will then be able to book in their second dose appointment using the national booking system. Those who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.