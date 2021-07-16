Overnight searches for missing teenage swimmer spotted in sea at Hartlepool

A search for a teenage swimmer spotted in the sea at Hartlepool continued overnight.

Emergency services were contacted last night by people concerned about the welfare of a male teenager who was swimming near the beach West View Road area of the town.

Cleveland Police, Hartlepool RNLI and Coastguard members have been involved in the operation. The Coastguard helicopter was at the scene.

Credit: RNLI/Tom Collins

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 6.34pm on Thursday 15th July by Humber Coastguard to a report of a swimmer in difficulty near Steetley Pier.

A lifeboat launched at 6.45pm to start searching for the swimmer along the coastline.

Another launched shortly afterwards to also join the search, along with a Coastguard helicopter and later in the evening a police helicopter.

Both lifeboats eventually returned to the Ferry Road boathouse at 11.45pm to refuel, and were made ready for the second search which commenced at 1.00am and lasted until 2.50am on Friday morning when the boats returned before heading out to sea once again at 4.45am to search again.

At 9.00am both boats were stood down by Humber Coastguard and returned to the Ferry Road boathouse and were made ready for service by 9.30am

We have carried out an extensive search for a total of 13 hours of the area during Thursday evening and the early hours of Friday morning working alongside our Coastguard and Police colleagues and have continued to do so until instructed by Humber Coastguard to stand down. Once again I have to praise the outstanding commitment and professionalism shown by the volunteer crew during the search. Chris Hornsey, Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager

Hartlepool RNLI Coxswain Robbie Maiden said I must praise the support from the other agencies involved and I'm over the moon with my crew members for their attitude and professionalism during the search.’