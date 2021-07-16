Searches continue in Hartlepool to find 14-year-old boy who went missing at sea
Police are conducting searches on the beach area of the Headland in Hartlepool today, Friday 16th July, in a bid to find missing Matthew Sherrington aged 14.
Matthew was reported missing to police yesterday, Thursday 15th July.
It was reported that Matthew had been playing in the sea and hasn’t been seen since this sighting.
Officers immediately searched the beach and sea area along with several lifeboats, who searched overnight but so far, they have not been able to find him.
Police are also urging people not to conduct their own searches as this could be dangerous.
Specialist officers are in constant contact with Matthew’s family to offer them support at this difficult time.
Anyone with information regarding missing Matthew is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 117351.
Meanwhile, Police are urging people to take extra care in open water this weekend when temperatures are expected to be high.
Officers are reminding people of the dangers of open water, especially with youngsters who are most likely will be near to rivers and beaches in the sunny climate.
The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) have shared the below useful tips for people to follow to keep people safe:
Look out for lifeguards: If you’re looking for a place to cool off always find a lifeguarded swimming site.
It’s colder than it looks. Water at open water and inland sites is often much colder than it looks, cold water can affect your ability to swim and self-rescue.
Don’t go too far: Always swim parallel to the shore, that way you’re never too far away from it.
It’s stronger than it looks: Currents in the water can be very strong. If you find yourself caught in a riptide – don’t swim against it – you’ll tire yourself out. Swim with the current and call for help.
Always bring a friend: Always bring a friend when you go swimming so if anything goes wrong you’ve got someone there to help.
Without adults by their side, children are vulnerable at the beach. They need to be protected from the sea’s unpredictable waves, rip currents and cold water.
Watch out for rip currents. Every beach is different, so make a point of reading any safety signs.
If you get into danger: If you have your mobile phone, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard, and they will send help. Leave difficult rescues to the lifesavers. If there are lifeguards nearby, alert them. If you or your children are struggling in the water, remember: FLOAT TO LIVE.