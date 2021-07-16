Police are conducting searches on the beach area of the Headland in Hartlepool today, Friday 16th July, in a bid to find missing Matthew Sherrington aged 14.

Matthew was reported missing to police yesterday, Thursday 15th July.

It was reported that Matthew had been playing in the sea and hasn’t been seen since this sighting.

Officers immediately searched the beach and sea area along with several lifeboats, who searched overnight but so far, they have not been able to find him.

Police are also urging people not to conduct their own searches as this could be dangerous.

Specialist officers are in constant contact with Matthew’s family to offer them support at this difficult time.

Anyone with information regarding missing Matthew is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 117351.

Meanwhile, Police are urging people to take extra care in open water this weekend when temperatures are expected to be high.

Officers are reminding people of the dangers of open water, especially with youngsters who are most likely will be near to rivers and beaches in the sunny climate.

The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) have shared the below useful tips for people to follow to keep people safe: