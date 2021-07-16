Sunderland make third new signing ahead of the 2021/22 season

Signing on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season, Callum Doyle is coming over to Wearside from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 17-year-old has featured twice in the EFL Trophy and made a further 14 appearances for the club’s title-winning Under-18s, contributing three goals and three assists across City’s respective development sides.

I’m looking forward to working with Lee Johnson because he has worked with young players in the past and given them opportunities, so hopefully I can gain that opportunity and he can improve me as a player. I’m a big presence at the back and I like to bring the ball out, but I also love a duel. I’m over the moon to be here and I’m very excited to get started. Callum Doyle

Head coach Lee Johnson said: “We are grateful to Man City for believing in us as a club to be able to help develop somebody like Callum.

"He is a very talented player, but obviously he is still very young, so the expectation of him in terms of the first team is that we are quietly confident he can have a big impact as time goes on.

"At 6’3”, he is very good technically, can carry the ball and has a lovely left foot, but of course man-on-man combat is what he has to break through and be comfortable with. Overall, we are delighted to put him amongst our squad and believe that he can be a real positive for us.”