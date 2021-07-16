The Hoppings event in Newcastle cancelled

The Hoppings event in Newcastle has been cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This funfair is normally a popular event in the city, it takes place in Exhibition Park.

Organisers had planned to run this year's fair next month - it had already been postponed from the end of June.

They have announced though that this year's event will not go ahead.

In a statement on the fair's Facepook page they said:

"The event was initially postponed from its usual date at the end of June and rescheduled to take place at the end of August, in the hope that the effects of the Pandemic would have been largely resolved, however following monitoring and review of the ongoing issues it has been assessed that it will not be practical to hold an event which would be in keeping with traditions and expectations of this iconic event.