Three people dead and man arrested after crash on A1 in County Durham

Play video

Report by Jonny Blair

Three people have died after a multiple vehicle crash on the A1 in County Durham yesterday evening.

It involved four cars and two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision, on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Bowburn.

Three people died at the scene - a man who was driving a Toyota Hilux and a man and a woman who were in a Vauxhall Crossland. Their families have been informed and are being supported by Police.

Several others were injured in the collision, with two requiring hospital treatment.

A 41-year-old man – the driver of one of the lorries – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

A major investigation is now taking place, and Police are working to safely recover evidence and remove vehicles. The road will remain closed for the rest of the day.

This was a harrowing incident for everyone involved and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones. It has been incredibly upsetting and distressing for those who witnessed the collision, and for the emergency responders, including police officers, firefighters and paramedics, who attended the scene.

We would therefore ask that people refrain from sharing photographs and videos from the collision out of dignity and respect for those who have lost their lives. Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton, Durham Constabulary

Detective Superintendent Dave Ashton added: “This will be an extremely complex and lengthy investigation as the site of the collision is spread over some distance, and many of the vehicles involved have been severely damaged.

“The road will remain closed for the rest of the day to allow for specialist collision investigators to work at the scene and to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The road will also need to be assessed for damage prior to reopening to ensure the safety of future road users. Therefore, motorists should avoid the area and plan ahead if they need to travel.

“We understand the significant disruption that this incident has caused, and would like to thank people for their patience, understanding and cooperation while we work at the scene.”

An online portal has been set up by police to allow people to submit information in relation to the incident, as well as dashcam footage and photographs.